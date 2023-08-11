54-46 10Aug2023
Junior Muvin – Police and Theives
Scientist – Rasta Dub it Everywhere
Eek A Mouse – Stadium Hot
The Specials – Concrete Jungle
50th Anniversary Albums
Funky Kingston:
Toots and the Maytals – Funky Kingston
Toots and the Maytals – Louie Louie
Toots and the Maytals – Pomps & Pride
Burnin’:
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Get Up Stand Up
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Burnin’ And Lootin’
Bob Marley and the Wailers – I Shot the Sheriff
RankingJoe (Ft Dennis Brown) – Bubbling Fountian
Ruder Than You – Get Some Peace
Jackie Mittoo – West of the Sun