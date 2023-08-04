54-46 08/03/2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Skylar VanderLaan

Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good
Marsha Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping 
Norma Fraser – First Cut is the Deepest
Toots and the Maytals – (Take Me Home) Country Roads

Joe Higgs – Family

Lord Brynner and the Wailers – Where’s Sammy Gone
Third World – Committed
Linval Thompson – I Love You
Yellowman – Morning Ride

Peter Tosh – You Can’t Blame The Youth
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Simmer Down
Augustus Pablo – African Queen

Desmond Dekker – Come Back to Me
The Heptones – Children Dub
Jackie Mittoo – One Step Forward
Burning Spear – Marcus Garvey