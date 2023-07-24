The Mobius 2023.07.24
(0:00) Yung Lain & Yem – Cloudy Saturday
(3:18) Heavenly Snow – Girl next door
(6:18) DJ Kuroneko – movin’ on
(9:37) strxwberrymilk – Pluto Raving
(14:29) mindvacy – deficit
(17:50) Aomori – Disintegration
(20:14) In Explosions – dr34m3r
(22:51) dyingdiy – hurt redux
(24:55) hkmori – i just want to be your friend…
(27:12) dssctveself – …ways to waste yourself
(29:29) Rispaa – obsessive and compulsive
(32:11) saves – eel fish through a hand
(35:29) abandonedsluts, Rafal Labuda – Rejection
(37:12) Iwakura – Peacefulness
(39:51) blu – i am still painting flowers for you
(44:15) ZenithLights – Apathy
(48:04) nfract – Fayes Theme
(53:23) llwll – illusion w/ DJ Kuroneko
(58:36) parallel21 – cyan