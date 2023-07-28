Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 28, 2023 (“Publisher Shenanigans”), episode 567
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_567.mp3
“Maggie’s Farm” by Solomon Burke
Interview with Anna Stilz, Professor of Politics and Human Values at Princeton University, and editor-in-chief of the journal Philosophy and Public Affairs.
File this set under Z286.S37 S33
“The Damage Done” by the No-no’s
“Frankly Mr Shankly” by the Smiths
Continued interview with Anna Stilz
File this next set under HD5461 .L3
“Out on the Side” by Dillard and Clark
“Inside Me Wants Out” by Andy Pratt
Continued interview with Anna Stilz
File this set under KF26.5 .S672
“Predator” by Gadi Sassoon w/Elenna Canlas
“Editor” by Steph Copeland
“Powerman” by the Kinks