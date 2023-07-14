Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 14, 2023 (“Artificially Augmenting Higher Education”), episode 565

Friday, July 14, 2023

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_565.mp3

“Back to School” by Ace Frehley

Interview with Emily Weigel, Georgia Tech School of Biological Sciences

File this set under LB1028.3 .N67
“Automated Education” by Jerk Test
“Where is the Machine” by Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage

Continued interview with Emily Weigel

File this set under T14.5 .S6385
“Make Me Belong to You” by Barbara Lewis
“Robot Parade” by They Might Be Giants
“Ain’t Got No I Got Life” by Nina Simone

Continued interview with Emily Weigel

File this set under Q334 .M84
“I’m Not a Machine” by the Front
“I Am a Machine” by the Meat Puppets

“It’s In His Kiss (the Shoop Shoop Song)” by Betty Everett