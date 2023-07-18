girl rock! 7/18/23
Girl Rock!’s hit duo Lyd and Zeb is joined by Toni for tonight’s classic grock episode. Find the playlist here, and the picks below:
Float // Katy J Pearson
In Plain Sight // Matilda Mann
Lunatic (Won’t You) // Hail Gail
Little Black Death // MEG MEYERS
Burglar // Honeyglaze
The Universe // Death Valley Girls
Paces // feeble little horse
I Wanna Lose // LA WITCH
Lot Lizard 93 // Surfbort
Anything At All // Bachelor
Mystery Curtain // Spread Joy
I want ya (in my cell) // Prison Affair
Hunger for a Way Out // Sweeping Promises
Electrocution // Automatic
Old Skin // Fake Fruit
Snakey // Wombo
Running // Snooper
Antagonist // Nova Twins