girl rock! 7/18/23

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

Girl Rock!’s hit duo Lyd and Zeb is joined by Toni for tonight’s classic grock episode. Find the playlist here, and the picks below:

Float // Katy J Pearson
In Plain Sight // Matilda Mann
Lunatic (Won’t You) // Hail Gail
Little Black Death // MEG MEYERS

Burglar // Honeyglaze
The Universe // Death Valley Girls
Paces // feeble little horse
I Wanna Lose // LA WITCH

Lot Lizard 93 // Surfbort
Anything At All // Bachelor
Mystery Curtain // Spread Joy
I want ya (in my cell) // Prison Affair

Hunger for a Way Out // Sweeping Promises
Electrocution // Automatic
Old Skin // Fake Fruit
Snakey // Wombo

Running // Snooper
Antagonist // Nova Twins