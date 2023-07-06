06 July 2023
Toots and the Maytals -What’s On Your Mind
Peter Tosh – Coming in Hot
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Go Jimmy Go
UB40 – Red Red Wine
Dandy Livingstone – Big City
Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping
Susan Cadogan – Hurt So Good
The Expanders – Top Shelf
Alton Ellis – Joy in the Morning
Augustus Pablo and King Tubby – King Tubby Meets the Rockers Downtown
Jr. Byles- Fade Away
Winston Jarrett – Babylon Burning
The Maytones – Holy Ground
The Maytones – Africa We Want to Go
Jackie Mittoo – Black Out
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Kaya
Bunny Wailer – Armageddon Dub