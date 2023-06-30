Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, June 30, 2023 (“Assumptions About an AI Future”), episode 564

Friday, June 30, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_564.mp3

“May I Assume” by Shaffiq Husayn feat. Jimetta Rose and Fatima

File this set under BD555 .K5
“Put Your Halo On” by Lungfish
“You Can Still Change Your Mind” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

File this set under KF3131 .P58
“Hard to Explain” by Coriky
“Pay Your Way in Pain” by St Vincent

File this set under Q335 .H87
“Little Robot” by Mamalarky
“Your Dystopic Creation Doesn’t Fear You” by Deerhoof feat Awkwafina

“Flavor of the Month” by Black Sheep

 