Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, June 30, 2023 (“Assumptions About an AI Future”), episode 564
“May I Assume” by Shaffiq Husayn feat. Jimetta Rose and Fatima
File this set under BD555 .K5
“Put Your Halo On” by Lungfish
“You Can Still Change Your Mind” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
File this set under KF3131 .P58
“Hard to Explain” by Coriky
“Pay Your Way in Pain” by St Vincent
File this set under Q335 .H87
“Little Robot” by Mamalarky
“Your Dystopic Creation Doesn’t Fear You” by Deerhoof feat Awkwafina
“Flavor of the Month” by Black Sheep