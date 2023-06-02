Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for June 2, 2023 (“There’s a New Metadata Intern in the Office”), episode 561
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_561.mp3
“Robot” by the Futureheads
Interview with Robin Fay, librarian and trainer
File this set under TK7882.P3 J36
“Pattern People” by the 5th Dimension
“Electrical Language” by Be Bop Deluxe
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under BF408 .N3548
“Expressive Machine” by J Fernandez
“Sunset on Humanity” by Dear Nora
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under Q335 .A7852
“No Reason” by Sunny War
“Inept” by A/lpaca
“Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” by Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney