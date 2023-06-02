Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for June 2, 2023 (“There’s a New Metadata Intern in the Office”), episode 561

Friday, June 2, 2023

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_561.mp3

“Robot” by the Futureheads

Interview with Robin Fay, librarian and trainer

File this set under TK7882.P3 J36
“Pattern People” by the 5th Dimension
“Electrical Language” by Be Bop Deluxe

Continued interview with Robin Fay

File this set under BF408 .N3548
“Expressive Machine” by J Fernandez
“Sunset on Humanity” by Dear Nora

Continued interview with Robin Fay

File this set under Q335 .A7852
“No Reason” by Sunny War
“Inept” by A/lpaca

“Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” by Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney