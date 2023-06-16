Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for June 16, 2023 (“Tech’s Tactile Thursday Talk”), episode 562
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_562.mp3
“Thursday,” by Morphine
Interview with Catherine Manci, Public Programming & Community Engagement Specialist for the Georgia Tech Library and Anna Doll, Education Curator at the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking
File this set under PS366 .A88 E27
“Dirt” by Mission of Burma
“Everything You Touch” by Holly Golightly & the Brokeoffs
Continued interview with Catherine Manci and Anna Doll
File this set under Z271 .S63 2007
“Shape Of You” by Neil Young & Crazy Horse
“Heart Throb” by Be Your Own Pet
Continued interview with Catherine Manci and Anna Doll
File this set under TA403 .M347 VOL 5
“Andy’s Chest” by Lou Reed
“Cannonball” by The Breeders
“Paper” by Talking Heads