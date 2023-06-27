Girl Rock! Mellow Vibes 6/27/23
Hello! Today we’ve got some smooth tunes for your sunny summer evening. These pics have elements of down-tempo pop and jazz, among other genres! Playlist below:
Trip To Japan // The Shacks
Last of the Loving // Coco
Open My Door // Alice Phoebe Lou
Craziest Things // Babehaven
Y o Y // Born at Midnite
Secret Plan // Drug Store Romeos
Care // Freak Slug
Lady in the Darkest Hour // Kate Bollinger
Charmed // Stella, Redinho
Kit Sebastian // Pangea
Kristine Leschper // Blue
fool around // strongboi
Cruisin’ to the Parque // Y La Bamba, Drand Jones & the Indications, Aaron Frazer
Grow Forever // Lizette & Quevin