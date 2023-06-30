54-46 June 29 2023
The Mighty Diamonds – Live in Love
Carlton and the Shoes – Love me Forever
Desmond Dekker – You Can Get It If You Really Want
Ernest Wilson – I Know Myself
Wolf & Leopards – Dennis Brown
Bob Marley and the Wailers – Could You Be Loved
Peter Tosh – Vampire
Earth and Stone – Give Me
The Specials – A Message to You Rudy
Madness – One Step Beyond
The Pretenders – Private Life
The Congos – Give them the Rights
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Babylon A Fall
Sister Nancy – Ain’t No Stopping Nancy