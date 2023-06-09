54-46 8June 2023
Rita Marley – Who Feels it Knows It
Augustus Pablo – Each One Dub
AugustusPablo – 555 Dub Street
Jimmy Cliff – Miss Jamaica
Gregory Isaacs – One Man Against the World
Alton Elis (Featuring the Gaylads) – Joy in the Morning
Bob Marley and the Wailers – You Can’t Blame the Youth
Scientist – Round 1
Prince Jammy – Round 2
Walking Souls – Wild Suspense
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Bionic Rat
The Maytones – Come Along
Gregory Isaacs – Private Secretary
Hepcat – Dance Wid Me
Leonard Dillon The Ethiopian – Survival
Al Brown – Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City
Earth and Stone – Jah Will Cut You Down