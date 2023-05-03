velvet finale 5/3/23
thank you soooo much for all of your support throughout my time at velvet! today is the 3-hour finale of my time hosting velvet on wrek atl. it has been such a privilege and a joy hosting this show & sharing the music that is dear to my heart with all of you! i love wrek so much. stay tuned next semester for velvet, which will now be hosted by rebecca fishman! she’s gonna be amazing!
all my love ♥ sam
today on velvet:
system // brotherly
one is none // yoofee
hollatchu // jitwam, jaydonclover, yungmorpheus
dorothy dandridge eyes // janelle monae, esperanza spalding
butterfly // jamiroquai
sicily’ box // venna, yussef dayes, marco bernardis, rocco palladino
honeylake // conic rose
neuralgia // move 78, douniah
crosstalk / orbea bloom // bobbing, kiefer
find strength // jk group
aged eyes // alfa mist, kaya thomas-dyke
crazy that you love // aurora dee raynes
hey papi – edit // jitwam
camden free public library // bulgarian cartrader
potential // amber-simone
where do we all go // tank and the bangas, lalah hathaway, jacob collier
i know // yoofee
without you, within me // 30/70
come again // slowya.roll, rob araujo
cajun fries // paul mond
fat stack – remix // lean low, jaydonclover
they don’t care // izy, osunlade
the light // saul, allysha joy
60 rutledge // o’flynn
night sky // cody currie, eliza rose
om drip // noa erni, gregoire pignede
je ne suis pas de ce monde // kolinga
*smokes weed once* // spencer.
why don’t you // cleo sol
hit and run // aldo boneswurst, william e. pondus, bormsen
ode ao gato // pedro ricardo
glass shadows // liv.e
danish design, pt.1 // athlestic progression
7 days, 9 years // otis mcdonald
eple // royksopp
one under // wilma vritra, wilma archer, vritra
melatonin // a tribe called quest
new dawn // dave okumu
way we are // ben marc
rewind // lanu, allysha joy
reminincense // waxamilion, bormsen