Tokyo Dreams 5/9/23
Tonight is an ode to the late Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi who have both recently passed this year. Hope you enjoy this hour of Yellow Magic Orchestra and selections from both artists solo works, with some extras!
Playlist <3:
Ryuichi Sakamoto – Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
Yasuaki Shimizu – Seiko 2
Ryuichi Sakamoto – Dream 〜夢のパピー
YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA; Norio Yoshizawa – RYDEEN
Cortex – Devil’s Dance
Yukihiro Takahashi – Elastic Dummy
Alain Goraguer – Maquillage De Tiwa
Ryuichi Sakamoto – プラスティック・バンブー
Ryuichi Sakamoto – A Hearty Breakfast
Naomi Akimoto – Tennessee Waltz
YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA – 灯
Yukihiro Takahashi – ガラス – 2021 Yoshinori Sunahara Remastering
Ryuichi Sakamoto – andata
Momoko Kikuchi – Overture
Haruomi Hosono – コズミック・サーフィン
alva noto; Ryuichi Sakamoto – Monomom
Shigeru Suzuki – コーラル・リーフ