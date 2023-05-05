Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from May 5, 2023 (“This is a Fine Romance Novel”), episode 558
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_558.mp3
“Corvocado” by João Gilberto
Interview with Tatianna Richardson, author of the new novel The Build Up.
File this set under PN3377.5.L68 M53
“Solace of You” by Living Colour
“He’s Sure the Boy I Love” by Darlene Love (credited to the Crystals)
Continued interview with Tatianna Richardson
File this set under RG121 .K3
“New Health Rock” by TV on the Radio
“You Need Love” by Muddy Waters
Continued interview with Tatianna Richardson
File this set under NC1429.G18 A4
“I Hate Being in Love” by Amy and the Angels
“So I Can See You” by Cobey Sey and TONE
“A Fine Romance” by Joe Williams and Count Basie
“I’m Glad You’re Mine” by Al Green