Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for May 19, 2023 (“What is the Disability Archives Lab?”), episode 560
“Eat my Disability” by Leroy Moore ft. Feza Da Mad One
Interview with Gracen Brilmyer, Director of the Disability Archives Lab
File this set under RJ496.L4 K59
“Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick” by Ian Dury and the Blockheads
“Kill it Kid” by Blind Willie McTell
Continued interview with Gracen Brilmyer
File this set under HV30 .B44
“Aina Mun Pitää” by Pertti Kurikan Nimipäivät
“Yess I’m a Mess” by Wheelchair Sports Camp
Continued interview with Gracen Brilmyer
File this set under N8236.P4 M55
“We’re All in a Film” by Heavy Load
“I See it Too” by Gaelynn Lea
“Tomorrow’s Dream” by Black Sabbath