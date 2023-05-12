Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for May 12, 2023 (“Toolkit for Confronting White Nationalism in Libraries”), episode 559
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_559.mp3
“Why I Sing the Blues” by B.B. King
Interview with Lindsay Schubiner, Director of Programs at the Western States Center
File this set under JC481 .S476
“State of Emergency” by Stiff Little Fingers
“Free Will” by Gil Scott-Heron
Continued interview with Lindsay Schubiner
File this set under HN64 .H365
“Flame Still Burns” by Youth of Today
“And the Same” by Fugazi
“Don’t Look Now” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
Continued interview with Lindsay Schubiner
File this set under Z721 .T48
“Stand Up and Fight” by the Bush Tetras
“White Man” by Macy Gray
“It’s Been a Change” by the Staples Singers