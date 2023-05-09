grock loves love !!! <3 <3 <3
hey wrek fam!!11!!! this week, we’re featuring some love songs since we got sportsed during valentine’s day!!111! please see the playlist below (or you can click the link here), and take care :3 hug someone you love!
Blend \\ Aldous Harding
Ronnie’s Song \\ Odie Leigh
Walking On Water \\ Yawning Portal
World of Pots and Pans \\ Horsegirl
Everybody Wants To Love You \\ Japanese Breakfast
Marrow \\ Thao, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Baby, I’m In The Mood For You \\ Odetta
Willow \\ Joan Armatrading
Sonnet 104 \\ Bedouine, Gus Seyffert
Jump Rope Gazers \\ The Beths
Slowly \\ Susanne Sundfør
Dynamite \\ Saint Sister
Happy Together \\ FLOOR CRY
Candy \\ Kate Bollinger
Dreamer \\ Nabihah Iqbal
Suite: Jonny \\ Faye Webster