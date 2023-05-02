girl rock!’s hit crew 2 year anniversary: 5/2/23
Today is the last girl rock! episode before long time hosts, Karina, Lydia, and Elizabeth graduate. It’s been a great 2 years! (Not to fear, girl rock! will be continuing through the summer, and in the fall will be picked up again by Emerson).
For this week’s episode, we are featuring new releases from the past two months or so. Playlist here, picks below:
Tin Man // feeble little horse
Mitsuwa // Draag
Quarry // Wednesday
What You Did // Hannah Jadagu
Too Many Things // The Linda Lindas
Boixar // Belgrado
Collapse // Y La Bamba
Nothing Matters // The Last Dinner Party
Movie Star // Trousdale
You Can Be Mean // Indigo De Souza
Pick // Fenne Lily
The Clutch // Palehound
Under Your Spell // Snow Strippers
Gentle Heart // Nabihah Iqbal
Clout Chaser’s Anthem // Gayance, Janette King, Hua Li
Bad Company // Yazmin Lacey
Little Red Riding Hood // WEDNESDAY CAMPANELLA