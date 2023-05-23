Girl Rock! Early 90’s Alternative 5/23/2023
Each Year, Girl rock! dedicates the entire month of October to punk music in a episode series called ‘Punktober.’ These playlists emphasize Riot Grrrl, a feminist punk movement from the 90’s and other punk movements that followed it. Since we spend so much time on this genre in the 90’s, I thought it’d be interesting to explore what else was going on in the alternative scene during that time period! This weeks pics all highlight women in the alternative scene from roughly 1990-93.
King of the Kerb // Echobelly
Minneapolis // that dog.
Hypocrite // Lush
Supreme Nothing // Tiger Trap
Audrey’s Eyes // Velocity Girl
Do You Love Me Now // The Breeders
Give You My Lovin // Mazzy Star
Love Songs on the Radio // Mojave 3
Not Too Soon // Throwing Muses
Annie // Elastica
On Earth // The Sundays
Feed The Tree // Belly
My Sister // The Juliana Hatfield Three
Leash Called Love // The Sugarcubes
Pack Yr Romantic Mind // Stereolab
Out There // Blake Babies
