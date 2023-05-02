Crush #215 – RingoDeathstarr Special!
This past weekend we had the opportunity to go to the Ringo Deathstarr concert in Atlanta! We’ve both been huge fans and it was an incredible concert, they are so good live + played all of our favorite songs!! This was my first shoegaze concert, it was incredible seeing the technique and hearing the acoustics (the wall of sound definitely was an experience)… definitely need to go to more and would recommend it to any shoegaze lovers out there 🙂 We even met the band and told them about Crush, and they were super nice!
Tracklist for tonite (also here on spotify):
Kaleidoscope
Stare at the Sun
Cotton Candy Clouds
Two Girls
God Help the One’s You Love
Drain
Frisbee
Flower Power
New Way
Chainsaw Morning
Guilt
Gazin
Heavy Metal Suicide
Summertime
Day Dreamy