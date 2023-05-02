Crush #215 – RingoDeathstarr Special!

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | Posted in Crush, Playlists, Shows by Elise Polo

This past weekend we had the opportunity to go to the Ringo Deathstarr concert in Atlanta! We’ve both been huge fans and it was an incredible concert, they are so good live + played all of our favorite songs!! This was my first shoegaze concert, it was incredible seeing the technique and hearing the acoustics (the wall of sound definitely was an experience)… definitely need to go to more and would recommend it to any shoegaze lovers out there 🙂 We even met the band and told them about Crush, and they were super nice!

Ringo Deathstarr Concert Tickets: 2023 Live Tour Dates | Bandsintown

Tracklist for tonite (also here on spotify):

Kaleidoscope

Stare at the Sun

Cotton Candy Clouds

Two Girls

God Help the One’s You Love

Drain

Frisbee

Flower Power

New Way

Chainsaw Morning

Guilt

Gazin

Heavy Metal Suicide

Summertime

Day Dreamy

baby racoon gifs | WiffleGif