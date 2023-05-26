54-46 25May2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Skylar VanderLaan

Ernest Ranglin – 54-46
Toots and the Maytals – Pressure Drop
Roland Alphonso and the Soul Vendors – From Russia with Love
The Maytones – Do Good

Gregory Isaacs – Night Nurse
Augustus Pablo Meets the Upsetter – Vibrate On
Bunny Wailer – Fighting Against Conviction

Hepcat – Dance Wid Me
Harry Belafonte – Jamaican Farewell
Harry Belafonte – Come Back Liza

Delroy Wilson and I Roy – I Trust You
Toots and the Maytals – Take me Home Country Roads
Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful World Beautiful People

Lee Scratch Perry vs King Tubby – African Roots