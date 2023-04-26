velvet 4/26/23
thank you so much for tuning in this week! today I’m bringing on a special guest, dylan welch. dylan is an atlanta-based drummer, respectively, with a rich background in neo-soul. we will discuss the neo-soul scene today, up-and-coming artists, and more!
hope you enjoy ♥ sam
a song about timing // swarvy, mndsgn, nia andrews
uknowhowwedu // bahamadia
carrots & sesame // dego, kaidi
monaco // corey fonville, keith askey
frlly // blaque dynamite
selfish // allysha joy
northland (feat. dj dez) // zo!, tall black guy, dj dez
rhythm: fascinate // rugawd
en orbita // fania all stars
trumpets // jeff sipe trio
black narcissus // francesco varchetta, mario nappi, gabriella di capua, anastasio, diego imparato, joe henderson
snitches brew (live in atlanta) – mixed // kamaal williams
up in it // cheyhawwt
in the kitchen // lola ladae
time travelin’ (a tribute to fela) // common, vinia mojica, roy hargrove, remi kuti
soul drop // queenie lasoul
back of the pocket // dreamadai, kodie shane
search uncertain, pt. i // child of regulus
safran.baby // athletic progression
too doggone funky // fracture, neptune
i’m back for more // al johnson, jean carn
curly martin // terrace martin, robert glasper, thundercat, ronald bruner jr.