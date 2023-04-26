velvet 4/26/23

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

thank you so much for tuning in this week! today I’m bringing on a special guest, dylan welch. dylan is an atlanta-based drummer, respectively, with a rich background in neo-soul. we will discuss the neo-soul scene today, up-and-coming artists, and more!

hope you enjoy ♥ sam

a song about timing  //  swarvy, mndsgn, nia andrews

uknowhowwedu  //  bahamadia

carrots & sesame  //  dego, kaidi

monaco  //  corey fonville, keith askey

frlly  //  blaque dynamite

selfish  //  allysha joy

northland (feat. dj dez)  //  zo!, tall black guy, dj dez

rhythm: fascinate  //  rugawd

en orbita  //  fania all stars

trumpets  //  jeff sipe trio

black narcissus  //  francesco varchetta, mario nappi, gabriella di capua, anastasio, diego imparato, joe henderson

snitches brew (live in atlanta) – mixed  //  kamaal williams

up in it  // cheyhawwt

in the kitchen  //  lola ladae

time travelin’ (a tribute to fela)  //  common, vinia mojica, roy hargrove, remi kuti

soul drop  //  queenie lasoul

back of the pocket  //  dreamadai, kodie shane

search uncertain, pt. i  //  child of regulus

safran.baby  //  athletic progression

too doggone funky  //  fracture, neptune

i’m back for more  //  al johnson, jean carn

curly martin  //  terrace martin, robert glasper, thundercat, ronald bruner jr.

