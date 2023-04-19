velvet 4/19/23

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

thank you so much for tuning in to velvet this week! today i have curated a set to highlight artists from around the world, from atlanta, new zealand, berlin, london, switzerland, australia, chicago, new york, ukraine, and other areas of the world. hope you enjoy 🙂

~ sam ♥

today’s featured artist: conic rose (berlin-based, jazz-electronica band)

back in the days  //  myele manzanza, matt dal din, ashton sellers, aron ottignon

july play (tiny room sessions)  //  greg spero, ronald bruner jr., mononeon, ruslan sirota

where i go (feat. h.e.r.)  //  nowxrries, anderson .paak, knxwledge, h.e.r.

shuffle bubble  //  lydian collective

find strength  //  jk group

cosmic book  //  klark sound

as you are  //  taylor mcferrin, elena pinderhughes

i won’t  //  lucia cadotsch, kit downes, phil donkin, james maddren

rosetta stone  //  graeme gengras

dove on the ocean  //  uncle chris

make my way back home  //  kassa overall, theo croker, nick hakim

taking flight (feat. brandee younger)  //  resavoir, brandee younger

learn to be cool  // conic rose

nothing to me  //  darius, kadhja bonet

music in my mind part 2  //  jazz liberatorz

