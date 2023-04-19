velvet 4/19/23
thank you so much for tuning in to velvet this week! today i have curated a set to highlight artists from around the world, from atlanta, new zealand, berlin, london, switzerland, australia, chicago, new york, ukraine, and other areas of the world. hope you enjoy 🙂
~ sam ♥
back in the days // myele manzanza, matt dal din, ashton sellers, aron ottignon
july play (tiny room sessions) // greg spero, ronald bruner jr., mononeon, ruslan sirota
where i go (feat. h.e.r.) // nowxrries, anderson .paak, knxwledge, h.e.r.
shuffle bubble // lydian collective
find strength // jk group
cosmic book // klark sound
as you are // taylor mcferrin, elena pinderhughes
i won’t // lucia cadotsch, kit downes, phil donkin, james maddren
rosetta stone // graeme gengras
dove on the ocean // uncle chris
make my way back home // kassa overall, theo croker, nick hakim
taking flight (feat. brandee younger) // resavoir, brandee younger
learn to be cool // conic rose
nothing to me // darius, kadhja bonet
music in my mind part 2 // jazz liberatorz