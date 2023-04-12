velvet 4/12/23
thanks so much for tuning into velvet today! last week was a bit of an experimental twist on my normal neo-soul programming, so today i’m getting back to the essentials of r&b and neo-soul. this includes some staples and legends in the scene from around the world (namely london, melbourne, denmark, la, nyc, …) including potatohead people, kaidi tatham, dj harrison, madison mcferrin (bobby’s daughter!), athletic progression, and mndsgn. the feel today is smooth and thought-provoking, the qualities which, in my opinion, make the genre so appealing. hope you enjoy!
~ sam ♥
Athletic Progression is an experimental jazz/hip-hop group from Denmark. This trio consists of Jonas Cook (keys), Justo Gambula (bass) and Jonathan Jull Ludvigsen (drums), all of which bring unique, tasteful elements that may blow your mind!
closing statement // sola rosa, wallace
soul caliber // aron, devin morrison, quintin gulledge
try n follow // kaidi tatham
blue charms // potatohead people
cosmic perspective // mndsgn
waiting for // matt martians
young buck // carrtoons, dj harrison
ndion farr // athletic progression
herausweh // felbm
no room // madison mcferrin
11:30 // duckwrth
to be as one (feat. theo croker) // str4ta, theo croker
high 555 // lydian collective
birdo ii // varra
butterflies // duke hugh
night birds // darius, wayne snow