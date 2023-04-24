Sunday Special 4-23-23
REPLI’s Best Finds of 2022
Setlist:
Bean Boy – Creature
Jefre Cantu-Ledesma, Ilyas Ahmed – Moon on the Lake
Lil Ugly Mane – Drain Counter
Everything But the Girl – Tracey in My Room (Lazy Dog Bootleg Vocal Mix)
Subjoi – Love Shy (Subjoi’s Tuff Jam Rework)
VVEEAA – Psycho
RXKNephew – Slither Conspiracy
Sansibar – Game Over
Shawn Cartier – i’m tippin
Deez Nuts – Inside My Groove (Back To My Roots Mix)
GDJYB 雞蛋蒸肉餅 – Why Don’t You Kill Us All
Celer – Mere Threads
Rndm – Recover
Naked Flames – Brand New Shirt (Mix)
The Other People Place – You Said You Want Me
Lil B – B.O.R. (Birth of Rap)
Vaetxh – The Moon Is To The Stars As A Dust Mote Is To Mars
Skee Mask – Lil DB Tool
Rezzett – Worst Ever Contender
Strxwberrymilk – My Head Hurts
Boymerang – Autumnal
George Clanton, Nick Hexum – Aurora Summer (ESPRIT 空想 Remix)
Otto Taimela – Maxima
Pan Sonic – Arktinen
SilvaGunner – Ocean – Terraria
Ruby My Dear – Windowz8
Ity – Backup
I:Cube – Lak
Biosphere – Too Fragile to Walk On
Liturgy – Untitled
Odd Nosdam – Untitled Three
And here’s the full 153 track playlist which I selected these tracks from, if you want more.
The full mix will be up on YouTube and Mixcloud in a day or two.