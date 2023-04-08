Sub Saharan Vibes — April 3, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | Posted in Playlists, Sub-Saharan Vibes by Cornelius Ejimofor

  1. Habib Koite — Fanta Damba
  2. Stella Chinweshe — Musarakunze
  3. Aymos and Ami Faku — Fatela
  4. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou — Kourougninda Wende
  5. Diogal — Sore
  6. Bitori Nha Bibinha — Rabelado
  7. Lamine Touré & Group — Saloum Sama Yaay
  8. Seun Anikulapo Kuti & Egypt 80 — For Dem Eye
  9. Yvonne Chaka Chaka — Umqombothi
  10. Amadou & Mariam — M’Bife Balafon
  11. Rebecca Malope — Likhona Ikhaya
  12. Brenda Fassie — Kuyoze Kuyovalwa
  13. Miriam Makeba — Thula Mntanami
  14. Gerilson Insrael — Mima So’