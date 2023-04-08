Sub Saharan Vibes — April 3, 2023
- Habib Koite — Fanta Damba
- Stella Chinweshe — Musarakunze
- Aymos and Ami Faku — Fatela
- Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou — Kourougninda Wende
- Diogal — Sore
- Bitori Nha Bibinha — Rabelado
- Lamine Touré & Group — Saloum Sama Yaay
- Seun Anikulapo Kuti & Egypt 80 — For Dem Eye
- Yvonne Chaka Chaka — Umqombothi
- Amadou & Mariam — M’Bife Balafon
- Rebecca Malope — Likhona Ikhaya
- Brenda Fassie — Kuyoze Kuyovalwa
- Miriam Makeba — Thula Mntanami
- Gerilson Insrael — Mima So’