Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from April 28, 2023 (“Under the Media Bridge”), episode 557

Friday, April 28, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_557.mp3

“Lights” by Liz Cooper and the Stampede

Interview with Yanni Loukissas of Georgia Tech’s School of Literature, Media, and Communication, and Library Communications Manager Jason Wright.

File this set under  LB1027.28 .C87
“Talk of the Town” by the Pretenders
“Wheels” by Cake

Continued interview with Yanni and Jason

File this set under QA76.9.I52 Y85
“Data” by Unwound
“Design” by GRMLN

Continued interview with Yanni and Jason

File this set under TG147 .M48
“Invisible Man” by the Breeders
“The Crunge” by Led Zeppelin

“Mr Blue Sky” by Pomplamoose