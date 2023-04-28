Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from April 28, 2023 (“Under the Media Bridge”), episode 557
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_557.mp3
“Lights” by Liz Cooper and the Stampede
Interview with Yanni Loukissas of Georgia Tech’s School of Literature, Media, and Communication, and Library Communications Manager Jason Wright.
File this set under LB1027.28 .C87
“Talk of the Town” by the Pretenders
“Wheels” by Cake
Continued interview with Yanni and Jason
File this set under QA76.9.I52 Y85
“Data” by Unwound
“Design” by GRMLN
Continued interview with Yanni and Jason
File this set under TG147 .M48
“Invisible Man” by the Breeders
“The Crunge” by Led Zeppelin
“Mr Blue Sky” by Pomplamoose