Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from April 21, 2023 (“Who Are the Book Jackets?”), episode 556
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_556.mp3
“The Book Lovers” by Broadcast
Interview with Jordan Kopcha, Senior Executive Office of Book Jackets
File this set under Z549 .F5
“Friends of Mine” by the Buzzcocks
“Join the Club” by Beach Fuzz
Continued interview with Jordan Kopcha
File this set under HM742 .O5556
“Discord Dance” by Drinking Electricity
“Slack” by Ringo Deathstarr
Continued interview with Jordan Kopcha
File this set under LB1050 .B3
“Reader” by RMFC
“Read a Book” by Pylon
“Book” by Gustaf
“The Book” by 1910 Fruitgum Company
“You Can’t Judge a Book By Its Cover” by Bo Diddley