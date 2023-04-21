Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from April 21, 2023 (“Who Are the Book Jackets?”), episode 556

Friday, April 21, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_556.mp3

“The Book Lovers” by Broadcast

Interview with Jordan Kopcha, Senior Executive Office of Book Jackets

File this set under Z549 .F5
“Friends of Mine” by the Buzzcocks
“Join the Club” by Beach Fuzz

Continued interview with Jordan Kopcha

File this set under HM742 .O5556
“Discord Dance” by Drinking Electricity
“Slack” by Ringo Deathstarr

Continued interview with Jordan Kopcha

File this set under LB1050 .B3
“Reader” by RMFC
“Read a Book” by Pylon
“Book” by Gustaf
“The Book” by 1910 Fruitgum Company

“You Can’t Judge a Book By Its Cover” by Bo Diddley