Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from April 14, 2023 (“Reactivated Research”), episode 555
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_555.mp3
“Slide Tackle” by Japanese Breakfast
Interview with Morna Gerrard, GSU, and Alex McGee, Georgia Tech
File this set under HQ1410 .W683
“Bread and Roses” by Joan Baez and Mimi Fariña
“The Pill” by Loretta Lynn
Continued interview with Morna and Alex
File this set under gsuda.history.theses.1098
“History Repeats” by Brittany Howard
“Rinse Repeat” by Kississippi
Continued interview with Morna and Alex
File this set under georgia state archives finding aid RCB 65470, c: 620661
“Act of Love” by Neil Young w/Pearl Jam
“Beyond Belief” by Elvis Costello and the Attractions
“Hidden From History” by Bright Girls