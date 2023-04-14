Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from April 14, 2023 (“Reactivated Research”), episode 555

Friday, April 14, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_555.mp3

“Slide Tackle” by Japanese Breakfast

Interview with Morna Gerrard, GSU, and Alex McGee, Georgia Tech

File this set under  HQ1410 .W683
“Bread and Roses” by Joan Baez and Mimi Fariña
“The Pill” by Loretta Lynn

Continued interview with Morna and Alex

File this set under gsuda.history.theses.1098

“History Repeats” by Brittany Howard
“Rinse Repeat” by Kississippi

Continued interview with Morna and Alex

File this set under georgia state archives finding aid RCB 65470, c: 620661

 “Act of Love” by Neil Young w/Pearl Jam
“Beyond Belief” by Elvis Costello and the Attractions

 “Hidden From History” by Bright Girls