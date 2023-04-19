Hyperball 2: This time, it’s personal. (100 wreks #51)
The Hyperball is back on the airwaves bringing you maximalist synth-infused dance perfection…or should I say destruction…because this time, it’s personal. Here’s tonight’s tracklist:
1999 (EASYFUN Remix) - Charli XCX MY FOREVER (ELFZ EDIT) - SOPHIE EUPHORIA (DVNOTS REMIX) - LOREEN Believe - GFOTY Focus (Jennifer Walton focuscore edit) - Charli XCX Whole New World (DOSS + SOPHIE Remix) - SOPHIE sad day (Bedhair Girl Remix) - FKA twigs Concrete Angel - Hannah Diamond Firefly (Kingdom Edit) - Shygirl Sweat (SOPHIE Remix) - SONIKKU + LIZ Super Natural (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen) - Danny L Harle Gold Leaf (Supersaw Edit) - A. G. Cook cantbreathe (TUNA DISPLAY cuteuphoria remix) - diana starshine crowd (umru remix) - Sophie Cates Kiss (feat. Hannah Diamond) - Himera