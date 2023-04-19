Hyperball 2: This time, it’s personal. (100 wreks #51)

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | Posted in 100 wreks, Playlists, Shows, The Ball by Renny Hyde

The Hyperball is back on the airwaves bringing you maximalist synth-infused dance perfection…or should I say destruction…because this time, it’s personal. Here’s tonight’s tracklist:

1999 (EASYFUN Remix) - Charli XCX
MY FOREVER (ELFZ EDIT) - SOPHIE

EUPHORIA (DVNOTS REMIX) - LOREEN
Believe - GFOTY
Focus (Jennifer Walton focuscore edit) - Charli XCX

Whole New World (DOSS + SOPHIE Remix) - SOPHIE
sad day (Bedhair Girl Remix) - FKA twigs
Concrete Angel - Hannah Diamond

Firefly (Kingdom Edit) - Shygirl
Sweat (SOPHIE Remix) - SONIKKU + LIZ

Super Natural (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen) - Danny L Harle
Gold Leaf (Supersaw Edit) - A. G. Cook

cantbreathe (TUNA DISPLAY cuteuphoria remix) - diana starshine
crowd (umru remix) - Sophie Cates

Kiss (feat. Hannah Diamond) - Himera