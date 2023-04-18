Gold Soundz 4/18/23: Vampires Vs. Werewolves
I want to suck your blood! Just kidding… I’m listening to gold soundz! Thanks for tuning in to gold soundz this week for vampire and werewolves week! I hope y’all enjoyed this eclectic mix that embodies our favorite word of the month: VAMPY!
Darker Than Death // Indigo De Souza
Hannah Hunt // Vampire Weekend
Vampire Empire // Big Thief
Right Side of My Neck // Faye Webster
Perhaps Vampire Is A Bit Strong But… // Arctic Monkeys
Blood Honey // Soccer Mommy
Vampire // Dominic Fike
Afraid of the Dark // The Frights
Vampire // Antsy Pants
Whirlwind // Geowulf
Wolf // Sylvan Esso
Blood Bank // Bon Iver
Satanist // boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus
Better in the Dark // Jordana, TV Girl
Supermassive Black Hole // Muse
Thanks for listening!