Gold Soundz 4/18/23: Vampires Vs. Werewolves

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Shows by Brooke Peterman

I want to suck your blood! Just kidding… I’m listening to gold soundz! Thanks for tuning in to gold soundz this week for vampire and werewolves week! I hope y’all enjoyed this eclectic mix that embodies our favorite word of the month: VAMPY! 

Darker Than Death // Indigo De Souza
Hannah Hunt // Vampire Weekend
Vampire Empire // Big Thief 

Right Side of My Neck // Faye Webster 
Perhaps Vampire Is A Bit Strong But… // Arctic Monkeys 
Blood Honey // Soccer Mommy 

Vampire // Dominic Fike 
Afraid of the Dark // The Frights 
Vampire // Antsy Pants

Whirlwind // Geowulf
Wolf // Sylvan Esso 
Blood Bank // Bon Iver 

Satanist // boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus
Better in the Dark // Jordana, TV Girl
Supermassive Black Hole // Muse 

Thanks for listening!

 