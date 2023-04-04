Crush #211
Another shorter episode because of today’s baseball game~
primal – slowdive
when things come falling – all natural lemon and lime flavors
waiting – monster movie
strawberry – doss
boots – the kvb
tea garden – sparkler
eightball – they are gutting a body of water
perfect – oeil
snooze – vivienne eastwood
i think it’s light outside – secret machines
junebouvier – whirr
we also were unable to post last week’s playlist (which focused on shoegaze adjacent genres and pre-dream-pop bands) because we had to abruptly leave for the baseball game, but check out episode #210 here on spotify :3