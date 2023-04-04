Crush #211

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

Another shorter episode because of today’s baseball game~

Today is the 25th anniversary of Pygmalion by Slowdive

playlist (on spotify here)

primal – slowdive

when things come falling – all natural lemon and lime flavors

waiting – monster movie

strawberry – doss

boots – the kvb

tea garden – sparkler

eightball – they are gutting a body of water

perfect – oeil

snooze – vivienne eastwood

i think it’s light outside – secret machines

junebouvier – whirr

we also were unable to post last week’s playlist (which focused on shoegaze adjacent genres and pre-dream-pop bands) because we had to abruptly leave for the baseball game, but check out episode #210 here on spotify :3 

