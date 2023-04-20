continental drift 4/19/23- fiji
Welcome back to continental drift! This week is the start to what is likely to be the last month I will host drift. Kicking off my farewell tour is our first stop, Fiji. Listen to the playlist here.
The Republic of Fiji is an island country in Melanesia, a subregion of oceania in the southwestern pacific ocean. Fiji is actually an archipelago containing around 330 islands, of which ⅓ are inhabited. Its main islands are Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, where ~87% of the population lives. That being said, under a million people live in Fiji, and it is the 161st most populated country. It’s official languages are English, Fijian, and Fiji Hindi. The name “Fiji” comes from the name of the main island Viti Levu.
Though Fiji is located in the Melanesian region of oceania, its musical style more closely resembles Polynesian music. Folk music often includes stringed instruments like guitar, ukulele, and mandolin, and also percussion such as lali drums. The lali drum is made of wood and features a slit in the middle. They were traditionally used as a form of communication to announce births, deaths, wars, and other important happenings.
Meke segment:
Vei Yanu Yanu // Rewasese Entertainment Group
Ni Sa Bula // Rewasese Entertainment Group
Mumu Mai // World Geographic Explorer
Other traditional:
Kauti Au Ena Vakacegu // Vatulawa Trio (city on Vanua levu)
Au Bau Via Talanoa // Naselesele village group (taveuni island)
Just kinda old:
Hey Nice Bola // Vinaka
Isa Lei Toga // Fijian Teachers Choir Association
Vude is a newer genre out of Fiji that combines elements of disco, folk, meke, rock, reggae, and jazz to create its distinctive sound.
Daniel Rae Costello had an illustrious career spanning 4 decades 1979-2008. He was not only a singer but also a songwriter, composer, audio engineer, and producer. Laisa Vulakoro is known as the queen of vude.
Vude segment:
Jungle Walk // Daniel Rae Castillo
E Dua Na Siga // Laisa Vulakoro
Fijian band Nasio Domoni, active since 2005, started in the vude scene before transitioning to more electronic stuff.
Newer stuff:
Lady Malo // Josateki Wainiqolo
Drau Sa Moce Lei Adi // Simi Rova
Senikakala // Nasio Domoni
Medu Butu // Black Rose
Margeritaville // Daniel Rae Costello