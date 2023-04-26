100 wreks #52

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | Posted in 100 wreks, Playlists, Shows by Renny Hyde

Thanks for listening to the last 100 wreks episode of the semester! Here’s tonights tracklist:

Why Can't It Be You - moistbreezy
Lunch - Maude Latour

ANGEL'S THOUGHTS - Frost Children
prism - monty.pk

Bozo bozo bozo - underscores
lol. (feat. Jedwill + wishlane) [prod. wishlane + draf] - Left At London
never let you leave - kmoe

rest (with mental) [prod. rippo + deadat18] - arid
fall like a leaf - i9bonsai
exit life (prod. siem spark + 5head) - funeral

moonlessnight - caro
Dragonflies - Broken Spear + Sluurpee
To Find Connection (feat. Plastic Pet + Ari Liloia) - estle

HEAVY - OLD PUP
Domino (easyFun Remix) - Jessie J
LUV ME DOWN - ELFZ

cloud 9 - donatachi