100 wreks #50
Thanks for tuning in to the 50th episode of 100 wreks! It has been my pleasure to bring you a weekly dose of hyperpop! Thank you all for listening, and I’m looking forward to the next 50 episodes of 100 wrek! -DJ Snootles
For tonight’s set I played some of 100 wreks’ top hits from over the years, some of my favorite fun and bouncy songs. Here’s the tracklist:
what's known now - gupi just like you - saoirse dream c2.0 - Charli XCX Time - Petal Supply I'll Text Your Phone - shyburial LESS4BOUTU (feat. LUCY LOHAN) - 4kmirage (prod. elxnce + kurai) idea for song - trndytrndy 2MUCH - Petal Supply armor - kiryano (prod. glumboy + kiryano) My Longing Pulse - Reserv Windows - A. G. Cook crush - Planet 1999 "Everybody's dead!" - underscores The Flag Is Raised - Bladee + Ecco2k FARAWAY199X/TAPE 2 - six impala Wanted - namasenda (prod. Himera) Frog On The Floor - 100 gecs