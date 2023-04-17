涟漪 4/17/23: Spring. Sunlight by Sodagreen
Hello! Tonight, we took a look at Sodagreen’s Spring. Sunlight album, the first of their 4 seasons-themed concept albums. I will link the album below the unofficial English translations of the tracklist.
“Before the Snow Melts” / 《融雪之前》
“Pan Rides the Spring-Colored Train, So” / 《牧神搭上春色的火车，而》
“Sunlight” / 《日光》
“Between Us” / 《在我们之间》
“Interlude 1” / 《配乐 – 1》
“Stopping at Each Station” / 《个站停靠》
“A Thousand Fountains” / 《一千座喷泉》
”Symphony Dream” / 《交响梦》
“Isekai Rose” / 《异次元的玫瑰》
“Interlude 2″ / 《配乐 – 2》
“After Frolicking” /《嬉戏之后》
“Come Home Soon” / 《早点回家》