velvet 3/29/23
today on wrek radio, all shows are featuring women in music! on velvet, i’ll be showcasing some of my favorite women in the neo-soul/r&b scene today. these artists are from all over the world, including places such as atlanta, new zealand, norway, berlin, brazil, melbourne, portland, brooklyn, the bay area, london, paris, and the congo. these singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, producers, and djs all have a special place in my heart and deserve to be showcased! it’s a tough world for woman and non-binary artists to gain the same respect that their male counterparts. it’s so important to share the art of such amazing women in the scene!
i hope you enjoy~
sam♥
today’s show will feature:
est // greenscreen, adron
mister unknown // kolinga
brother // lea sen
diaspora // wallace, crooked letter
fnfl // allysha joy
tea & sympathy // ego ella may
take it slow // charlotte dos santos
propoganda // salami rose joe louis, brijean
ragga // talia goddess
son shine // sault
may // jgrrey, kojey radical
contrast // amtrac, reva devito
crossfire / so into you // nai palm
lest we forget (blood) // esperanza spalding
