velvet 3/29/23

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

today on wrek radio, all shows are featuring women in music! on velvet, i’ll be showcasing some of my favorite women in the neo-soul/r&b scene today. these artists are from all over the world, including places such as atlanta, new zealand, norway, berlin, brazil, melbourne, portland, brooklyn, the bay area, london, paris, and the congo. these singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, producers, and djs all have a special place in my heart and deserve to be showcased! it’s a tough world for woman and non-binary artists to gain the same respect that their male counterparts. it’s so important to share the art of such amazing women in the scene!

i hope you enjoy~

sam♥

Salami Rose Joe Louis (climate scientist, producer, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist)

today’s show will feature:

est  //  greenscreen, adron

mister unknown  //  kolinga

brother  //  lea sen

diaspora  //  wallace, crooked letter

fnfl  //  allysha joy

tea & sympathy  //  ego ella may

take it slow  //  charlotte dos santos

propoganda  //  salami rose joe louis, brijean

ragga  //  talia goddess

son shine  //  sault

may  //  jgrrey, kojey radical

contrast  //  amtrac, reva devito

crossfire / so into you  //  nai palm

lest we forget (blood)  //  esperanza spalding

this week’s spotify playlist:

all songs i have ever played on velvet: