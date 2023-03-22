velvet 3-22
hey! it’s aster. some pretty cool shows recently, right?
here’s a mix of recent favs and slow burns – hope you enjoy 🙂
for you / kadhja bonet
laberinto / lucia tacchetti, casero
liberated / parhasard
thunder / duendita
breakup season / maya delilah, samm henshaw
descifrar / maye
firelight / hundred waters
separation / zanski
deep in the shallow end / jenevieve
like honey / bb sway
orange juice / rozie ramati, alé araya
panasonic / gallant
in love (don’t mess things up) / lady wray
lou’s tune / dargz, moses boyd
stayed at the party / hope tala
spotify playlist here~