velvet 3-22

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by swis

hey! it’s aster. some pretty cool shows recently, right?

from Laberinto

here’s a mix of recent favs and slow burns – hope you enjoy 🙂

for you  /  kadhja bonet
laberinto  /  lucia tacchetti, casero
liberated  /  parhasard
thunder  /  duendita

breakup season  /  maya delilah, samm henshaw
descifrar  /  maye
firelight  /  hundred waters

separation  /  zanski
deep in the shallow end  /  jenevieve
like honey  /  bb sway
orange juice  /  rozie ramati, alé araya

panasonic  /  gallant
in love (don’t mess things up)  /  lady wray
lou’s tune  /  dargz, moses boyd
stayed at the party  /  hope tala

spotify playlist here~