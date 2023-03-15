velvet 03/15/23
featuring: wayne snow
this week on velvet, i’m featuring nigerian-born, berlin-based artist, wayne snow. wayne has collaborated with some of my favorite artists, including max graef, darius, and fkj. his feel for funk in tandem with a uniquely rhythmic soul-feel combine beautifully with the jazz & house sounds of these artists, as you will hear on the first song of today’s show (lost in the moment by darius and wayne snow). additionally, today i hope to bring you a wide variety of funk, soul, hip-hop/rap, house, and psychedelic flavors within the umbrella of neo-soul.
i hope you enjoy!
sam♥
lost in the moment // darius, wayne snow
quinnies for the boys // myele manzanza, matt dal din, ashton sellars, aron ottignon
c u r r e n t // photay, carlos nino, mikaela davis
shine on // sola rosa, thandi phoenix
andromeda style funk // wonky logic
keep on (feat. amber navran) // 9th wonder, amber navran
stay away (from me) // madison mcferrin
holy sun // makez, ava lava
nothing wrong // wayne snow
iigo // dan kye
the antidote // taylor mcferrin, nai palm
two face // l’rain
bpm // estere
what went weird // bobbing
love // ossammot
try n follow // kaidi tatham
an archive of all songs i have ever played on velvet: