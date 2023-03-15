velvet 03/15/23

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

featuring: wayne snow

this week on velvet, i’m featuring nigerian-born, berlin-based artist, wayne snow. wayne has collaborated with some of my favorite artists, including max graef, darius, and fkj. his feel for funk in tandem with a uniquely rhythmic soul-feel combine beautifully with the jazz & house sounds of these artists, as you will hear on the first song of today’s show (lost in the moment by darius and wayne snow). additionally, today i hope to bring you a wide variety of funk, soul, hip-hop/rap, house, and psychedelic flavors within the umbrella of neo-soul.

i hope you enjoy!

sam♥

 

lost in the moment  //  darius, wayne snow

quinnies for the boys  //  myele manzanza, matt dal din, ashton sellars, aron ottignon

c u r r e n t  //  photay, carlos nino, mikaela davis

shine on  //  sola rosa, thandi phoenix

andromeda style funk  //  wonky logic

keep on (feat. amber navran)  //  9th wonder, amber navran

stay away (from me)  //  madison mcferrin

holy sun  //  makez, ava lava

nothing wrong  //  wayne snow

iigo  //  dan kye

the antidote  //  taylor mcferrin, nai palm

two face  //  l’rain

bpm  //  estere

what went weird  //  bobbing

love  //  ossammot

try n follow  //  kaidi tatham

this week’s spotify playlist:

an archive of all songs i have ever played on velvet: