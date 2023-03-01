velvet 03/01/23
today on velvet, you will hear a variety of styles within neo-soul, r&b, soul, jazz, funk, hip hop and more! the artist i’d like to highlight this week is the brilliant jade drea, atlanta-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, and vocalist. her song “something or another” features drummer dylan welch, bassist johnny bakos, and guitarist dan suero. each of them are atlanta-based musicians who grace the atlanta scene with their presence at jams, shows, and their multiple brain-children in the form of EPs and albums. hope you enjoy this weeks show!
sam♥
so in love – feat. anthony hamilton // jill scott, anthony hamilton
the self (feat. jordan rakei) // richard spaven, jordan rakei
all 4 u // 30/70
light // parcels
the crown // oli hannaford
something or another // jade drea
eucalyptus // mf doom
this was once out of shape // trap raddit, maxfield gast
circadian // pantology
back in town // j.lamotta
speak in truth // close counters, allysha joy
silencing the sun // myele manzanza, wallace
epitome(jostlike) // knxwledge
better // joy orbinson, lea sen
spotify playlist here