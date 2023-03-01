velvet 03/01/23

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

today on velvet, you will hear a variety of styles within neo-soul, r&b, soul, jazz, funk, hip hop and more! the artist i’d like to highlight this week is the brilliant jade drea, atlanta-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, and vocalist. her song “something or another” features drummer dylan welch, bassist johnny bakos, and guitarist dan suero. each of them are atlanta-based musicians who grace the atlanta scene with their presence at jams, shows, and their multiple brain-children in the form of EPs and albums. hope you enjoy this weeks show!

sam♥

featured artist: jade drea

so in love – feat. anthony hamilton  //  jill scott, anthony hamilton

the self (feat. jordan rakei)  //  richard spaven, jordan rakei

all 4 u  //  30/70

light  //  parcels

the crown  //  oli hannaford

something or another  //  jade drea

eucalyptus  //  mf doom

this was once out of shape  //  trap raddit, maxfield gast

circadian  //  pantology

back in town  //  j.lamotta

speak in truth  //  close counters, allysha joy

silencing the sun  //  myele manzanza, wallace

epitome(jostlike)  //  knxwledge

better  //  joy orbinson, lea sen

 

