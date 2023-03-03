Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 3, 2023 (“TikTok Copyrok”) Episode 551

Friday, March 3, 2023

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_551.mp3

“School” by Pip Blom

Interview with Kristen Brown, GT Library Public Services Associate

File this set under GV1601 .F84
“The Kids Just Wanna Dance” by Fast Cars
“Let’s Dance” by the Excels

Continued interview with Kristen Brown

File this set under HM851 .N34
“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac
“Goo Goo Muck” by the Cramps

Continued interview with Kristen Brown

File this set under KU1104 .B74
“Break Away” by the Next Exit
“Of All the Lost Followers” by Department S
“Labor” by Lithics

“Dancing Machine” by the Jackson 5