Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 3, 2023 (“TikTok Copyrok”) Episode 551
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_551.mp3
“School” by Pip Blom
Interview with Kristen Brown, GT Library Public Services Associate
File this set under GV1601 .F84
“The Kids Just Wanna Dance” by Fast Cars
“Let’s Dance” by the Excels
Continued interview with Kristen Brown
File this set under HM851 .N34
“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac
“Goo Goo Muck” by the Cramps
Continued interview with Kristen Brown
File this set under KU1104 .B74
“Break Away” by the Next Exit
“Of All the Lost Followers” by Department S
“Labor” by Lithics
“Dancing Machine” by the Jackson 5