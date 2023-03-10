Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 10, 2023 (“Philosophy Shelved: Philosophy’s Displacement in the Library”) Episode 552
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_552.mp3
“Philospher’s Stone” by Robyn Hitchcock
Interview with Kyle Tanaka, PhD student in Philosophy at Emory University, and Sonya Slutskaya, Head of Resource Description at the Emory Library
File this set under BD161 .H2
“Everywhere That I’m Not” by Translator
“Where Were You” by the Mekons
Continued interview with Kyle and Sonya
File this set under Z695 .U48 B45
“Everybody Anyone” by Itsuroh Shimoda
“But Now I Find” by the Brogues
Continued interview with Kyle and Sonya
File this set under T15 .G647
“Finding My Way Back Home” by the Nashville Teens
“Philosopher’s Calling” by Crack Cloud
“Philosophy of the World” by the Shaggs