Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, March 10, 2023 (“Philosophy Shelved: Philosophy’s Displacement in the Library”) Episode 552

Friday, March 10, 2023 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_552.mp3

“Philospher’s Stone” by Robyn Hitchcock

Interview with Kyle Tanaka, PhD student in Philosophy at Emory University, and Sonya Slutskaya, Head of Resource Description at the Emory Library


File this set under BD161 .H2

“Everywhere That I’m Not” by Translator
“Where Were You” by the Mekons


Continued interview with Kyle and Sonya

File this set under Z695 .U48 B45

“Everybody Anyone” by Itsuroh Shimoda
“But Now I Find” by the Brogues


Continued interview with Kyle and Sonya

File this set under T15 .G647
“Finding My Way Back Home” by the Nashville Teens
“Philosopher’s Calling” by Crack Cloud

“Philosophy of the World” by the Shaggs