Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for Friday, March 24, 2023 (“Meet the Residents”) Episode 554

Friday, March 24, 2023 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe


Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_554.mp3

“First Day On a Brand New Planet” by Urusei Yatsura

Interview with Alex Brinson and Kayleah Brown, ACRL Diversity Resident Librarians at the Georgia Tech Library.

File this set under HF5549.5.M5 .H358

“Kettle” by Moss Lime
“It’s Brand New” by Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her
“Es Is” by Zenizen


Continued interview with Alex and Kayleah

File this set under Z682.35.V62 F69

“Normal” by the Petticoats
“We Bleed Love” by the Tall Dwarfs


Continued interview with Alex and Kayleah


File this set under BJ1571 .H26

“Stretch” by Maximum Joy
“You Do” by April and the Fools


“Breadth and Length” by the Residents