Playlist for Lost in the Stacks for Friday, March 24, 2023 (“Meet the Residents”) Episode 554
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_554.mp3
“First Day On a Brand New Planet” by Urusei Yatsura
Interview with Alex Brinson and Kayleah Brown, ACRL Diversity Resident Librarians at the Georgia Tech Library.
File this set under HF5549.5.M5 .H358
“Kettle” by Moss Lime
“It’s Brand New” by Seagull Screaming Kiss Her Kiss Her
“Es Is” by Zenizen
Continued interview with Alex and Kayleah
File this set under Z682.35.V62 F69
“Normal” by the Petticoats
“We Bleed Love” by the Tall Dwarfs
Continued interview with Alex and Kayleah
File this set under BJ1571 .H26
“Stretch” by Maximum Joy
“You Do” by April and the Fools
“Breadth and Length” by the Residents