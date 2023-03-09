mode8 #27: Minigames and MAR10
Welcome back to mode8! This week’s episode focuses (mostly) on minigames in video games, with a slight dash of Italian plumber towards the end to celebrate March 10th — Mario Day!
Veilstone City Game Corner // Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Spin Ye Bottle // Shovel Knight
Goldenrod City Game Corner // Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver
It’s Pizza Time! // Pizza Tower
Journey of the Prairie King (Overworld, Outlaw, and Ending) // Stardew Valley
the grind // Going Under
Level 3: Skellie Outskirt // Night In The Woods (Demon Tower minigame)
Blob Boss // Alien Hominid
I Sawed The Demons // Doom (1993)
Puzzle Kombat (Tiles of Death, Snake Food) // Mortal Kombat Deception
Boogie or Shuffle // Final Fantasy 8
Monkey Bowling // Super Monkey Ball
Theme of Chao // Sonic Adventure
Fishing Tourney and Bug-Off // Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The Professor’s Trunk // Professor Layton and the Last Time Travel
Fishing Game, Fishing Hit! // Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Switch remake)
Select Crew Member // Warioware: Get It Together!
Luigi’s Casino // New Super Mario Bros.
Baton and On // Super Mario Party
Eternal Star // Mario Party 1