international women of disco funk: continental drift 3/29/23
As part of WREK’s 24 hour celebration of women in music, I decided to combine three of my greatest musical loves: international music, women, and disco. Listen to the playlist here.
Badala Zamana // Zohra (Algeria)
Set Me Free // Jaki Graham (Jamaican, based in the UK)
Color My Love // Fun Fun (Italy)
Peggy Gou is a producer, DJ, and artist from South Korea, currently based in Germany. Her song is the most recent song featured in this episode. Greta y los Garbo were a band of three sisters formed in Spain.
It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) // Peggy Gou (South Korea, based in Germany)
¡Menuda fiesta! // Greta y los Garbo
Ony Onyioha was one of Nigeria’s first female pop stars, and a key part in breaking the stigma that becoming a singer/musician was only for “educationally-challenged” women. The Lijadu Sisters are one of my favorites. They were two twins, Taiwo and Kehinde Lijadu, who combined jazz and disco/funk influences to create some of the best music from the 70s.
Enjoy Your Life // Oby Onyioha (Nigeria)
Not Any Longer // Lijadu Sisters (Nigeria)
Olhos Coloridos // Sandra De Sa (Brazil)
Nazia Hassan was featured with her brother Zoheb on “Disco Dewanee” from the Pakistan episode a few months ago. Here she is, solo, from the soundtrack to Star.
Boom Boom // Nazia Hassan (Pakistan)
But If She Moves You // Samantha Sang (Australia)
Spacer // Sheila (Australia)
Saada Bonaire was formed in Germany in 1982 of singers Stefanie Lange and Claudia Hossfeld, producer Ralf Behrendt, and dozens of local instrumentalists. The band put out one single in 1982, but as it wasn’t successful, the rest of the album was never released- until now! The full album was released in 2018 and has become a favorite.
Shut the Door // Saada Bonaire (Germany)
Mulher Homem Bicho // Ana Frango Eletrico (Brazil)
Law Laffeina El Ard // Maha (Egypt)