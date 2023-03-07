涟漪 3/6/23: Cross-Cultural Covers
Today, we tracked the stories behind how 4 songs made their way into the Sinosphere! As always, names and song titles that I had to translate myself (and thus are unofficial) are denoted with *. Here’s the song list.
“Moscow Nights” by Vladimir Troshin, Moscow Nights: Popular Russian Hits, Vol. 1
《莫斯科郊外的晚上》陈发仁，《陈发仁，张启霖老歌》/ “Moscow Nights” by Chen Faren*, Chen Faren and Zhang Qilin Classics
《美丽小姑娘》林子祥，《摩登土佬》/ “Beautiful Girl”* by George Lam, Disco Bumpkins
“Will You Love Me Tomorrow” by The Shirelles, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?
《明天你是否依然爱我》童安格，《其实你不懂我的心》/ “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” by Angus Tung, Thank You, My Truly Love
“Dreams” by The Cranberries, Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?
《梦中人》王菲，《胡思乱想》/ “The One of Dreams”* by Faye Wong, Random Thoughts
“Yakimochi” by Yu Takahashi, Ima sokoniaru meimetsu to gunjou
《起风了》吴青峰，《加油，你是最棒的（电视原声带）》/ “The Wind Blows”* by Wu Qingfeng, Mr. Fighting (Original Soundtrack)