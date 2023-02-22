velvet 02/22/23
this week on velvet, i am bringing you a wide range of eclectic sounds from all over the world. starting with some nu-soul from one of my favorite la-based trios, moonchild, then making our way to some brazilian jazz from american jazz artist kurt rosenwinkle, to the ghanian/british, soulful vocals of omar alongside london-based jazz artist myele manzanza (featured). along the way, i’m making some stops at the usual places in new zealand, australia, la, london, atlanta, and baltimore. to round off today’s show, you’ll hear the work of moroccan, berlin-based j.lamotta mixes modern hip-hop with elements of jazz and soul.
hope you enjoy – sam♥
the truth – dj jazzy jeff & james poyser remix // moonchild, dj jazzy jeff, james poyser
casio vanguard // kurt rosenwinkle, pedro martins, antonio loureiro, alex kozmidi
kluges ii // mild high club
lucky // lewis taylor
between the bread // nico harris, daniel hayn, elmo, olly chalk, anu, andre moreira
carnival de l’esprit // gary bartz
off my feet / westside rider anthem // matt martians
therapy // myele manzanza, omar
buena // tstewart, machinedrum
chasing the sun // sola rosa, wallace, kevin mark trail
try n follow // kaidi tatham
venus, the birth of // wallace
back in town // j.lamotta
life happens here // lord, dego
spotify playlist here