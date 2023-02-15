velvet 02/15/23

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | Posted in Velvet by Samantha Boss

this week on velvet, i am featuring a brilliant collective of musicians and producers from richmond, virginia called butcher brown. this group is formed by trumpeter/saxophonist marcus tenney, guitarist morgan burrs, drummer corey fonville, bassist/composer andrew randazzo, and producer/multi-instrumentalist dj harrison. hope you enjoy!

sam♥

Butcher Brown

losing my way  //  fkj, tom misch

autumn  //  javier santiago

meh – tiny room sessions  //  greg spero, chelsey allen, mononeon, ruslan sirota

morning light  //  nubiyan twist, ria moran

sand radio  //  lea sen

block party 4 yall  //  dj harrison

seven times – wu-lu remix //  lianne la havas, wu-lu

searching  //  reuben james, vula, jay prince, conor albert

problems  //  st. panther

saturns dream  //  devaloop

in poly amber  //  night tapes

remind me  //  butcher brown, alex isley

lucky me  //  flwr chyld, sebastian mikael

never enough  //  pantology

feet down south  //  oscar jerome

the truth – dj jazzy jeff & james poyser remix  //  moonchild, dj jazzy jeff, james poyser

 

spotify playlist here