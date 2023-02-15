velvet 02/15/23
this week on velvet, i am featuring a brilliant collective of musicians and producers from richmond, virginia called butcher brown. this group is formed by trumpeter/saxophonist marcus tenney, guitarist morgan burrs, drummer corey fonville, bassist/composer andrew randazzo, and producer/multi-instrumentalist dj harrison. hope you enjoy!
sam♥
losing my way // fkj, tom misch
autumn // javier santiago
meh – tiny room sessions // greg spero, chelsey allen, mononeon, ruslan sirota
morning light // nubiyan twist, ria moran
sand radio // lea sen
block party 4 yall // dj harrison
seven times – wu-lu remix // lianne la havas, wu-lu
searching // reuben james, vula, jay prince, conor albert
problems // st. panther
saturns dream // devaloop
in poly amber // night tapes
remind me // butcher brown, alex isley
lucky me // flwr chyld, sebastian mikael
never enough // pantology
feet down south // oscar jerome
the truth – dj jazzy jeff & james poyser remix // moonchild, dj jazzy jeff, james poyser
spotify playlist here